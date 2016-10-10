Suspicious van, suitcase spark investigation in Fredericktown

The all clear has been given at the Murphy Gas and Oil Station in the parking lot of Fredericktown's Walmart.

According to Chief Eric Hovis, the gas station manager called the police around 8:30 a.m.

She said that a white panel van pulled in front of a pump and just sat there for nearly 10 minutes.

Then, the van backed up and repositioned at an angle.

That's when the manager said the back door of the van opened and after a few minutes, the van sped off.

When the manager went to investigate, she noticed a hard-shell suitcase sitting upright next to the pump.

Hovis said she knew the suitcase was not there before the van pulled up, so, she called police.

The Southeast Missouri Regional bomb squad was called to investigate.

After an x-ray of the suitcase, investigators determined there was nothing explosive inside.

The entrance to Walmart off the frontage road was shut down until investigators determined there was no imminent threat.

If you have any information about the van or the incident, you are asked to call police.

