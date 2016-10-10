Family donates flag and flag pole in name of veteran

A dedication for a new flag and flag pole will be held at Fairview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center of Du Quoin, Illinois.
The flag was donated by the family of Earl Phillips, who was a former resident of the facility and a veteran who was proud to stand for his country and his service.
The dedication will be held on October 12, at 2 p.m. at the facility.
The address is 602 East Jackson Street, Du Quoin, Illinois, 61432.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.