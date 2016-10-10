Tech Tuesday: Facebook Messenger bots to try - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tech Tuesday: Facebook Messenger bots to try

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
A lot of us use Facebook Messenger to chat, but have you tried one of its bots?

Bots are applications that respond to your commands and perform a specific task like order flowers, or even a pizza!

And there are a lot out there. At last count there where more than 11,000 bots connected to Facebook.

Here are a few to try:

  • Poncho sends you a message in the morning and afternoon with a weather brief.
  • Instalocate tracks flights in real-time. Just ask it where your flight number is, if it's landed or if it's on time.
  • You can ask the HealthTap bot a question about what's ailing you, and it will send you a series of articles it thinks pertain to your described symptoms.
  • Domino's lets you order a pie in a few taps. Log in to your account and re-order previous pizzas or track the status of your current order.
  • Hello Jarvis is a personal assistant, just tell it your current timezone and then set reminders. 
  • Alex WikiMessenger is a shortcut app to get you to Wikipedia articles. Type a message about a topic, and Alex will display the pertinent articles. It replies with a Facebook message to remind you when tasks are due. 
  • 1-800 Flowers is an easy way to order a bouquet without going to the website. Enter a delivery address, then choose the flower type and customize an arrangement all within Messenger.
  • Lazyset automatically makes a Spotify playlist based on your taste. Enter some favorite artists and let it do the work

You can find these bots and more, by searching for them while in Facebook Messenger.

