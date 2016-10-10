FIRST ALERT: Cool, dry morning to kick off near perfect fall Monday. SWIPE for full forecast.

It is Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Fall weather is back! The Heartland will have a cool, dry morning, with a little fog possible especially anywhere close to rivers and lakes. Expect a dry, mild afternoon with temps hitting the upper 70s. FIRST ALERT: there are two chances of rain this week - Wednesday evening and again on Friday.

Making Headlines:

Fatal crash: A Wappapello, Missouri man was hit and killed late Sunday night in Butler County. Troopers say Charles Colbert III, 26, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.

Fiery debate: Donald Trump faced Hillary Clinton on the debate stage Sunday night in St. Louis. With tensions high, the candidates refused to shake hands at the start of the debate at Washington University in St. Louis, then tangled repeatedly for 90 minutes.

Missing girl: A missing 4-year-old Florida girl who is believe to be in extreme danger was spotted in Tennessee near the Kentucky border late Sunday night, prompting an AMBER Alert for the area. Rebecca Ann Lewis was abducted from her home in Lakeland, FL by a man police identified as West Wild Hogs.

Death toll rising: Hurricane Matthew is speeding east into the Atlantic this morning. North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory confirmed there are seven dead in his state related to Hurricane Matthew, raising the confirmed death toll for the storm to 15 in the Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

