Wappapello man hit and killed while crossing a highway in Butler Co.

A Wappapello, Missouri man was hit and killed late Sunday night in Butler County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route T, not far from County Road 569.

Troopers say Charles Colbert III, 26, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs confirmed Colbert was hit by Deputy Brian Kearbey. He called it a terrible accident.

Dobbs said Kearbey was headed to a call, but was not speeding.

His emergency lights were not on.

Deputy Kearbey is on administrative leave right now.

Dobbs said Kearbey has been with the department for about eight years.

Investigators said Colbert and a friend were walking south on Highway T when a car stopped on the opposite side of the road to offer them a ride.

Colbert and his friend were crossing to road when Colbert was hit.

The friend and the driver of the car that stopped have both given statements about what happened.

We talked to some of Colbert's friends on Monday and they are devastated this his life was cut short.

"When I think back on our friendship, I think of music and I think of movies because that is what Chaz loved most. He loved music, he loved good music, and he was a big cinema buff. And, so, that's kind of what we shared."

Colbert joined the Army not long ago and was home on leave visiting family and friends.

In a statement, Colbert's mother said "He was such a talented singer, and loving brother and son." She said he was excited about his new placement in the Army.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that Colbert's dad is a trooper.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.