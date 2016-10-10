Wappapello man hit and killed while crossing a highway in Butler - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wappapello man hit and killed while crossing a highway in Butler Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt)
Charles Colbert III (Source: Family) Charles Colbert III (Source: Family)
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Wappapello, Missouri man was hit and killed late Sunday night in Butler County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route T, not far from County Road 569.

Troopers say Charles Colbert III, 26, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs confirmed Colbert was hit by Deputy Brian Kearbey. He called it a terrible accident.

Dobbs said Kearbey was headed to a call, but was not speeding.

His emergency lights were not on.

Deputy Kearbey is on administrative leave right now.

Dobbs said Kearbey has been with the department for about eight years.

Investigators said Colbert and a friend were walking south on Highway T when a car stopped on the opposite side of the road to offer them a ride.

Colbert and his friend were crossing to road when Colbert was hit.

The friend and the driver of the car that stopped have both given statements about what happened.

We talked to some of Colbert's friends on Monday and they are devastated this his life was cut short.

"When I think back on our friendship, I think of music and I think of movies because that is what Chaz loved most. He loved music, he loved good music, and he was a big cinema buff. And, so, that's kind of what we shared."

Colbert joined the Army not long ago and was home on leave visiting family and friends.

In a statement, Colbert's mother said "He was such a talented singer, and loving brother and son." She said he was excited about his new placement in the Army.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that Colbert's dad is a trooper.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly