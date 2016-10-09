Heartland scores 10/9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores 10/9

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Major League Baseball Postseason - ALDS & NLDS
Texas 6 Toronto 7 F/10
Los Angeles  2 Washington 5
National Football League
Tennessee 30 Miami 17
Chicago 23 Indianapolis 29
Buffalo 30 Los Angeles 19

Semo soccer ends in a scoreless draw against the Belmont Bruins. 

Semo volleyball gets swept 3 sets to none by the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. 

