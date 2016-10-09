RECALL ALERT: Nestlé USA calling for voluntary recall for 2 products

Check your freezer!

Nestlé USA has initiated a voluntary recall of Nestlé® Drumstick® Club 16 Count Variety and 24 Count Vanilla Pack due to possible health risk.

Nestlé USA, Inc. is initiating the recall of its Nestlé Drumstick Club 16 count Variety Pack and 24 count Vanilla Pack (with cones marked for easy individual sale) due to a possible health risk. The two pack sizes contain 4.6 fl.oz. cones that were manufactured in Bakersfield, California and distributed nationally.

No other production codes, sizes or varieties of Nestlé Drumstick products are affected by this recall.

For more information on this recall, click here.

