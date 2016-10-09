'Saluki State of Mind' theme of SIUC's homecoming

Blending treasured traditions with new events, Southern Illinois University Carbondale's 2016 Homecoming celebration begins October 16 and will run through October 22.

"Saluki State of Mind" is the theme and there's a definite emphasis on fostering school spirit.

The celebration will begin with painting the town maroon on Sunday, October 16.

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is organizing this community support competition.

Campus student groups will engage in a banner decorating contest and a dodge ball tournament, allowing them to win cash prizes for their organization through participation .

There will also be a giant outdoor homecoming pep rally on the Davies lawn, at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 21, the day before the big game.

Students will get a chance to show a bit of what they're really capable of during the Salukis' Got Talent homecoming show, set for 7 p.m. on October 17 in the Student Center Ballrooms. Like nearly all of the homecoming activities, it is free and open to the public.

The homecoming parade travels through the streets of Carbondale and onto campus beginning at 10 a.m. on October 22. Harry L. Crisp II, Chief executive Officer of Pepsi MidAmerica, Will be the grand marshal.

Visitors can enjoy tours of campus residence halls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

While students, alumni and the public are celebrating the Saluki state of mind throughout the week, the campus is also offering an opportunity for people share with others.

A canned food drive will take place to benefit the Saluki Food Pantry and the Wesley Foundation Food Pantry will take place throughout homecoming week.

Additional information, including the complete schedule of events, is available online by clicking here, or by calling the student programming council at (618) 536-3393.

