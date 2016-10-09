'Saluki State of Mind' theme of SIUC's homecoming - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Saluki State of Mind' theme of SIUC's homecoming

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Blending treasured traditions with new events, Southern Illinois University Carbondale's 2016 Homecoming celebration begins October 16 and will run through October 22.

"Saluki State of Mind" is the theme and there's a definite emphasis on fostering school spirit. 

The celebration will begin with painting the town maroon on Sunday, October 16.

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is organizing this community support competition.

Campus student groups will engage in a banner decorating contest and a dodge ball tournament, allowing them to win cash prizes for their organization through participation .

There will also be a giant outdoor homecoming pep rally on the Davies lawn, at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 21, the day before the big game.

Students will get a chance to show a bit of what they're really capable of during the Salukis' Got Talent homecoming show, set for 7 p.m. on October 17 in the Student Center Ballrooms. Like nearly all of the homecoming activities, it is free and open to the public.

The homecoming parade travels through the streets of Carbondale and onto campus beginning at 10 a.m. on October 22. Harry L. Crisp II, Chief executive Officer of Pepsi MidAmerica, Will be the grand marshal. 

Visitors can enjoy tours of campus residence halls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

While students, alumni and the public are celebrating the Saluki state of mind throughout the week, the campus is also offering an opportunity for people share with others.

A canned food drive will take place to benefit the Saluki Food Pantry and the Wesley Foundation Food Pantry will take place throughout homecoming week.

Additional information, including the complete schedule of events, is available online by clicking here, or by calling the student programming council at (618) 536-3393.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly