Is weightlifting or cardio better for weight loss? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Is weightlifting or cardio better for weight loss?

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Connect
Source: KFVS Source: KFVS
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Which is better cardio or weight training?
 
Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson shares the benefits of each and why one might be preferable over the other.

When you do a cardio workout, you actually burn more calories per minute than you would with a strength training workout. 

Crowson also says cardio can be an appetite suppressant.

“Especially if you are doing an interval training program if you work,” Crowson said.  “People tend to feel less hungry for a while after they do that kind of workout.”

But when you lift weights…

“You have a higher metabolism through the rest of the day,” Crowson said. “It’s significantly higher than if you just did cardio.  You even have long term benefits with your metabolism because you’re putting on lean muscle mass.”

If you avoid lifting weights because you worry about getting bulky, Crowson says they likelihood of that happening is slim.

“Bulky muscles almost never happen by accident,” Crowson said. “Most people you see that are big, they work very, very hard for that end result.”

If you are looking to reshape your body, she says weightlifting is the way to go. 

“Adding just a little bit of muscle mass is all if take,” Crowson said.  “You will look more toned and you can even change the way your body is shaped and the way it looks by weightlifting.”

Crowson says the best thing to do is combine both of them. 

“The way I would recommend doing it is 3 to 4 days of strength training and 2 to 3 days of cardio.”

For you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly