MSHP: 3 teens seriously injured in crash near East Prairie, MO

Officials with the MSHP are reporting three teenagers have been seriously injured in a crash on County Road 532 near East Prairie, Missouri on Sunday, October 9.

The crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday just one mile west of East Prairie. Two 14-year-old juveniles and one 13-year-old were seriously injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed one of the teens was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S10 westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway. He then overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected again and then overturned, where the vehicle came to a rest.

Two of the juveniles were flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital. The other victim was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Authorities say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

