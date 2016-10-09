Dorena-Hickman Ferry halts operations due to mechanical issue

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted operations on Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m. due to a mechanical issue.

The ferry is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The KYTC is attempting to fix the issue as quickly as possible and resume services.

