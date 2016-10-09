CDC: October is best time for flu shots

While there is some disagreement among experts about the perfect time to get a flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October.

If the flu shot is given too early, young children and adults older than 65 may see the effects of the vaccine weaken in the final weeks of the flu season. If given too late, you risk catching the flu before the vaccine kicks in.

"While it isn't perfect, getting the shot is an effective way of preventing the flu for yourself, your family and your co-workers," David Saxon, MD, at Baptist Health Express Care in Paducah, said.

Baptist Health Express Care and Urgent Care locations have flu vaccine on hand. Shots cost $25 for the basic vaccine, and $40 for the high-dosage vaccine. No appointment is needed.

