New details released in Wayne Co. murder, arson investigation

Two people are in custody on charges of murder and arson after two people were found dead in a camper trailer that had been burned in the Wappapello area.

According to Sheriff Dean Finch, officials from the sheriff's department and fire department responded to the camper fire on Saturday, October 8.

Finch said that when investigators went inside, they found the bodies of two people inside.

The victims have been identified as Jimmy L. Atchley, 70, of Wappapello and Nancy S. Sisco, 48, of Neelyville.

Officers learned that a mobile home situated on the property had been burglarized and that two vehicles were missing.

The property is owned by Michael and Freeda Atchley. One of the victims, Jimmy Atchley, is Michael Atchley's dad.

Nicholas L. Suiter, 30, and Felicia K. Crumley, 25, both of Neelyville, were found on Butler County Road 261 driving in a 1994 Jeep.

According to Finch, the Jeep was originally blue, but had been spray painted black. It was one of the vehicles reported stolen from the Atchley's property.

Suiter and Crumley tried to get away, but later stopped and surrendered, according to the sheriff.

During interviews, both suspects admitted to burglarizing the mobile home and stealing the jeep along with a 2006 Ford F-250 truck.

According to Sheriff Finch, Suiter admitted to shooting Jimmy Atchley and Sisco and setting the travel trailer on fire.

Initially, Crumley denied knowing anything about the homicide, but eventually gave information about where the victims had been shot. In his probable cause statement, Sheriff Finch said the information about where the victims were shot was only known to those responsible for the murder.

According to Finch, Crumley also sent text messages to the daughter of one of the victim's about having contact with the victim. The sheriff said she sent the texts in an attempt to conceal the crimes.

Suiter is facing charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, arson, burglary, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Crumley is facing charges of second-degree murder, arson, burglary, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

