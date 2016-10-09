‘Mamma Mia’ national tour comes to the River Campus

“Mamma Mia,” Broadway’s hit musical phenomenon, is coming to Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus with two shows on October 26 and October 27.

The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall located in the Cultural Arts Center.

“I’ve been trying to book this show for years and it’s finally happened,” Bob Cerchio, assistant director of Southeast’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, said. “It’s one of the biggest Broadway Musicals out there and we’re excited to bring it to Cape Girardeau for two performances."

More than 54 million people from all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that makes “Mamma Mia” the ultimate feel-good show.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling (573) 651-2265. For more information on the event, click here.

