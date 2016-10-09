KSP warns residents of 'odd job' scammers

The Kentucky State Police is asking families to watch out for odd job scams that usually occur this time of year and often target the elderly or handicapped persons. (Source: KFVS)

The Kentucky State Police is asking families to watch out for odd job scams that usually occur this time of year and often target the elderly or handicapped persons.

Every year the KSP hears about these types of scams, which usually involves someone performing manual labor tasks or odd jobs and then charging extremely high fees.

The scammers usually go after the elderly or handicapped who cannot complete these tasks themselves and likely will not question these high prices.

The KSP advises agreeing on a final price before any odd jobs are completed, and to make sure you're comfortable with or know personally the person doing the job.

Tasks that fall under the "odd job" category include lawn care, power washing and the like.

If you feel that someone you know has been victim to scams like these, please call the KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

