MSHP investigating deadly crash in Stoddard Co., MO

A Bernie, Missouri woman is dead after a crash in Stoddard County, Missouri on Saturday, October 8.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday on Route W, three miles north of Carlton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car driven by 33-year-old Rebecca Mead ran off of the road and over turned.

The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.