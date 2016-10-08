Clinton, Trump square off in St. Louis for second presidential debate

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump faced off in St. Louis, Missouri for their second debate on Sunday, October 9.

The debate began 8 p.m. Sunday at Washington University in St. Louis and took the form of a town hall meeting. Washington University has hosted more presidential debates than any other venue.

Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and co-anchor of "This Week", and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper were the moderators of the debate, which will take the form of a town hall meeting.

