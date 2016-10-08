Volunteers rock in rocking chairs to raise money for backstoppers

Imagine rockin' in a rocking chair for 10 hours straight... it may be relaxing for some, but others did it to raise money for backstoppers on Saturday, Oct 8.

“We’re rockin for Relief” 6-year-old Justin yelled.

Justin, along with dozens of other people, rocked outside of gas stations and restaurants to raise money to give to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The organization has raised more than one hundred thousand dollars since starting in 2009.

Katie Phipps dad works as a firefighter in St. Louis and she said it’s important to keep families in mind when first responders are killed.

“It makes me really happy because I know then that other families like mine will get the help that they need if they fallen hero passes away!” Phipps said.

There was also first responders going around to various locations thanks volunteers for their efforts as well.

