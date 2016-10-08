Thousands gather in Uptown Jackson, MO for Oktoberfest

Beer, hot food and good music sounds like an awesome time - and that’s what thousands of people had during the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8.

People traveled from as far as Arnold, Missouri to celebrate in the streets of Jackson, Missouri.

This wasn’t only an event for adults - kids also lined up to got their faces painted and there was even a dog parade.

This is the third year the event has been held and it continues to get bigger each year.

“They're all having a great time," Jennifer O’Neal said. "People walking around looking or craft vendors and great food to eat, we’ve got fruitland dress me’s down the road, it’s awesome, it’s great!”

But if you missed the event today, there’s always next year.

