ISP investigating deadly crash in Massac Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is reporting one man has died after a crash in Massac County, Illinois on Saturday, October 8.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash at US 45 at 1-24 around 11 a.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Rudd, 65 of Mayfield, Kentucky was traveling west on US 45 passing over Interstate 24.

Another vehicle was traveling east on US 45 just before the Interstate 24 overpass. Rudd veered into the eastbound lane striking the other vehicle. Rudd continued traveling in a across U.S. 45 eastbound and then across the Interstate 24 eastbound on-ramp into a wooded area. Rudd struck a tree and came to rest.

He was transported to Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.

