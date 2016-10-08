Crash in Graves Co., KY sends 1 to hospital

One man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Saturday, October 8.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says deputies responded to a report Saturday morning of a crash on 101542 KY 339 with possible injuries. Lawrence Briggs, 26, was driving a vehicle east bound on KY 339 West. He dropped off the roadway and attempted to gain control but was unable to keep the vehicle on the roadway and went off the north side of the roadway into a ditch.

His vehicle then rolled over several times and came to a rest after striking a tree. Mayfield EMS transported him to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment.

The Sedalia Fire Department assisted on traffic control.

