Theme of ‘Saluki State of Mind’ is Homecoming

Carbondale, IL - Blending treasured traditions with new events, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Homecoming 2016 celebration is Oct. 16-22.

”Saluki State of Mind” is the theme and there’s a definite emphasis on fostering school spirit. It begins with painting the town maroon on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is organizing this community support competition.

Campus student groups will engage in a banner decorating contest, a dodgeball tournament and other elements of a spirit competition, enabling them to win cash prizes for their organization through participation. There will be a giant outdoor homecoming pep rally on the Davies lawn, near Shryock Auditorium, at 4 p.m. the day before the big game

Students will get a chance to show a bit of what they can do during the "Salukis’ Got Talent" homecoming show, set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the Student Center Ballrooms. Like nearly all of the homecoming activities, it is free and open to the public.

Homecoming week also features the annual Alpha Phi Alpha Step Show with tickets at $10 each, the 44th annual Miss Eboness Pageant, a book sale, blood drive, a free showing of the movie “The Secret Life of Pets”, sponsored by Pepsi MidAmerica in Saluki Stadium, and much more.

The homecoming parade travels through the streets of Carbondale and onto campus beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22. Harry L. Crisp II, chief executive officer of Pepsi MidAmerica, will be the grand marshal. Visitors can enjoy tours of campus residence halls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join in Saluki Tailgate fun starting at noon on Saluki Row and cheer on the football squad as it takes on Indiana State University at 2 p.m. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

While students, alumni and the public are celebrating the Saluki state of mind throughout the week, the campus is also offering an opportunity for people share with others. A canned food drive to benefit the Saluki Food Pantry and the Wesley Foundation Food Pantry will take place throughout homecoming week.