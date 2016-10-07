Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center holds full accreditation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center holds full accreditation

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect
HVAC instructor Ron Hedrick Jr., and students James Hayes, Eric Garris, Erika Lamb, Jeffery Higgs, Dale Denson, Dustin Urich and Charles Nunnery.(Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) HVAC instructor Ron Hedrick Jr., and students James Hayes, Eric Garris, Erika Lamb, Jeffery Higgs, Dale Denson, Dustin Urich and Charles Nunnery.(Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)

Poplar Bluff’s Technical Career Center will continue to hold full accreditation.

The extension guarantees that adult student will continue to receive federal Title IV loans, grants and financial aid.

The process was needed after TCC the previous regional accrediting agency dissolved in 2014.

The National Council on Occupational Education granted the accreditation and it will remain effective for six years as long as annual benchmarks are met.

“I believe as an institution we have improved a lot of our processes that were previously known, but not necessarily followed in a structured manner or written in a course manual,” reflected Charles Kinsey, TCC director. “This high standard of documentation is designed to improve student success, and their ability to find gainful employment.”

Under the U.S. Department of Education, the COE requires institutions to maintain a program completion rate of at least 60 percent, a student placement rate in related industry or continued education of 70 percent, and a licensure pass rate of 70 percent if a license is required following graduation.

