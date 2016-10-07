Richland HS Superintendent receives "2016 Superintendent of the Year"

Richland Superintendent received the Missouri Association of Rural Education 2016 Superintendent of the Year award.

Superintendent Frank Killian was surprised by his staff after a ceremony highlighting the schools National Blue Medal Star achievement by Missouri Governor Jay Nixon.

In order to receive that award, Killian led his district to four consecutive years of achievement.

Killian's high school is the only high school to receive that award this year.

Killian has been the superintendent at the district for past six years and have led the school to 100% graduation rate, high attendance rates and more than half of all graduates attending secondary education.

School leaders and students awarded Killian with an customized metal carving honoring his accomplishment.

