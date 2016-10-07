Team travels from northern IL to play in St. Vincent Homecoming - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Team travels from northern IL to play in St. Vincent Homecoming game

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

You could call it a Hail Mary pass in dire straights.

St. Vincent threw out a plea for help - and now an Illinois team will travel hundreds of miles to make homecoming happen. 

"We were ready for Grandview to come down, we wanted to show people that we were a good team to be recognized," Layne Hlavek, St. Vincent football player said.

But Grandview pulled out, saying they didn't have enough healthy players for a game.

Homecoming for St. Vincent was facing a fourth and long.

"When they canceled it was pretty devastating to all of us so we were hoping we would have the opportunity to play... so we're happy for it, we're happy for the opportunity," Hlavek said.

St. Vincent went looking for a new opponent and found one almost six hours away - Rockridge High School.

"We contacted every school in the state and every school in the surrounding states," Head Coach Nathan Rowland said.

The athletic director said when the superintendent told the football players they had a game it meant everything to them.

"You should have seen their eyes," Athletic Director Bruce Valleroy said.

"It means a lot of things. I've been wanting to play in a homecoming game since I was little," Tyler Unterreiner, St. Vincent football player said.

And it sounds like the Friday night homecoming game will be against a strong team.

"We know that they are a very well coached team, their coach has a 27-7 record and you don't get like that on accident so we know that they're going to be a very athletic and well coached team," Rowland said.

No matter the outcome, players, faculty, and alumni traveling in to watch homecoming night football will all have a place to show their support.

"Homecoming without a football game just doesn't sound right," Valleroy said.

"Get another victory," Riley Riehn St. Vincent football player said.

"Just win the game, put on a show for the crowd," Unterreiner said.

St. Vincent's game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

