2 upcoming family events at Charleston R-1 schools

Two family events have been scheduled at Charleston R-1 Schools.

The CMS Mystery Night will be held at the Charleston Middle School on Tuesday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is for grades 6-8 and families.

Guests will search for clues throughout the school to help solve the mystery of "The Case of the Poison Pen."

This is a great event for team building and serves to promote reading and critical thinking at CMS.

The second event, Pumpkin Carnival Reading Night, will be held at Hearnes Elementary on Thursday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for grades PreK-5 and families.

There will be reading games, carnival games, activities and fall fun all around the school.

Guests are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

The Hearnes PTO will be holding a Fall Book Fair in the library during the Pumpkin Carnival.

Both events are free and refreshments will be served.

All students must be accompanied by an adult.

