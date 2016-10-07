2 upcoming family events at Charleston R-1 schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 upcoming family events at Charleston R-1 schools

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison) (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison)
(Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison) (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Two family events have been scheduled at Charleston R-1 Schools.

The CMS Mystery Night will be held at the Charleston Middle School on Tuesday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is for grades 6-8 and families.

Guests will search for clues throughout the school to help solve the mystery of "The Case of the Poison Pen."

This is a great event for team building and serves to promote reading and critical thinking at CMS.

The second event, Pumpkin Carnival Reading Night, will be held at Hearnes Elementary on Thursday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for grades PreK-5 and families.

There will be reading games, carnival games, activities and fall fun all around the school.

Guests are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

The Hearnes PTO will be holding a Fall Book Fair in the library during the Pumpkin Carnival.

Both events are free and refreshments will be served.

All students must be accompanied by an adult.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly