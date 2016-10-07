Rust Center for Media set to be dedicated in downtown Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri State University teachers, students and dignitaries will dedicate the Rust Center for Media on October, 7th 2016.

A new media center and Southeast Missouri State University facility is set to be dedicated on Friday.

The Rust Center for Media, an innovative lab that's already being used by University students, includes facilities for audio production, podcasting, photo production, webcast production, and content creation, among others.

The facility is named after Gary W. Rust, an entrepreneur who built a small newspaper in Cape Girardeau into a national network of newspapers and radio stations.

