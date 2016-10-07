Perryville police urging parents to ease children's fears on clo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville police urging parents to ease children's fears on clown sightings

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Police Department is asking parents to help law enforcement and schools ease children's fears about recent incidents of clown sightings around the nation.

Officer Jeri Cain and Deputy Joe Berry were at Perryville Elementary School on Friday afternoon, October 7 to reassure children that they are safe.

"We are seeing anxiety in our students, especially younger children, at our local schools, who have been hearing news reports and people discussing the 'scary clown' sightings around the nation," Assistant Chief Bill Jones said. "Children are asking their teachers if clowns are going to attack them, we've seen children who are scared to go to school or play outside because they're told that clowns are threatening people."

Asst. Chief Jones said there have been no incidents of threatening "scary" clowns in Perryville.

He said there have been no reported incidents of clowns at the schools and no credible threats relating to anyone dressed as a clown and having a threatening manner at any of the schools, or elsewhere in the community.

"We remind kids that we're having a great school year, that next week is Homecoming and we're going to have fun, and that all of their teachers and the police are here to keep them safe," said Andy Comstock, superintendent at District 32. "It's heartbreaking to see children this upset about a thoughtless prank that's occurring in other places."

Asst. Chief Jones asked that adults also use the weekend to reassure their children that they are safe and that police, parents and teachers are watching over them.

"It's helpful to remind children that not everything they see on social media is always accurate," Asst. Chief Jones said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly