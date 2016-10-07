Anna, IL man sentenced to prison for domestic battery

An Anna, Ill. man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison following an investigation into alleged domestic abuse.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R, Edmonds announced today that Joseph H. Silliman, 32, of Anna has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading to one count of domestic battery.

Silliman will also serve four years of mandatory supervised release.

Silliman was arrested in June 2016 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department, in which he allegedly repeatedly struck a family or household member in the head with his fists.

The domestic battery charge was elevated to a felony due to Sillima having previously been convicted of domestic battery.

