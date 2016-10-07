2 arrested in Charleston, MO in connection to armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in Charleston, MO in connection to armed robbery

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Adrian Johnson (Source: Charleston Department of Public Safety) Adrian Johnson (Source: Charleston Department of Public Safety)
Curtis Farmer (Source: Charleston Department of Public Safety) Curtis Farmer (Source: Charleston Department of Public Safety)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Two Charleston, Mo. men are behind bars after being arrested in connection to an armed robbery.

On September 30 at about 9:45 p.m., Charleston police were notified of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located at 601 South Main Street in Charleston.

The initial call said that a male suspect walked in the store and displayed a handgun, and cash was reportedly stolen. 

The preliminary investigation indicated there were at least two, but maybe three people involved.

The suspects, along with a vehicle description were given to patrol officers.  At about 10:40 p.m., an officer allegedly saw the suspected vehicle on Cleveland Street.

The driver failed to yield and the officer pursued the vehicle out of the city limits.

The vehicle came to rest in a bean field on County Road 401 just south of the intersection with US 62.  With the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a male and female were taken into custody and returned to town.

A large portion of the money stolen was recovered. Both suspects were placed in the Mississippi County Jail. On October 2, another suspect was arrested at a home on South Virginia Street. 

Curtis Farmer, 36 of Charleston, is currently being held on a warrant charging him with robbery armed criminal action, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and property damage. 

Adrian Johnson, 24, of Charleston, is currently being held on a warrant charging him with robbery. 

Both suspects have $250,000 cash only bonds. 

The investigation is ongoing, formal charges are pending against a 25-year-old Charleston woman.

