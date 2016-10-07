Carbondale mall reopened, juveniles in custody after report of gun

The University Mall in Carbondale, Illinois is back open and some juveniles are in custody after a report of a person with a gun.

According to Carbondale police, they got a call about someone with a gun around noon on Friday, October 7.

The mall was put on lockdown and police responded.

Police say they found some juveniles with a BB gun. They were taken into custody.

According to police, the mall is back open and running as normal.

