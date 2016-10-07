Kiwanis club raising money for all inclusive park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kiwanis club raising money for all inclusive park

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Members of the Poplar Bluff Kiwanis Club have a great idea: add all inclusive, all-accessible playground equipment to Bacon Park.

There is nothing better for a kid that getting to play outside at a playground.

Unfortunately, there are lots of kids who have disabilities that preclude them from playing on the traditional playgrounds. It could be their wheelchairs don't travel well on the playground surface or the swings don't provide enough support.

Sometimes, it can be beneficial to a parent or grandparent who wants to take their child or grandchild to the playground but a disability of the parent of grandparent makes this impossible.

Whatever the reason, Kiwanis members in Bluff recognize the need in their area for a place that allows kids of all abilities a chance to be a kid.

To achieve that goal, they are raising money to buy the equipment needed. They will host a music series on December 1, 2016 at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Three Rivers College.

Young artists, working with an artist manager/producer out of Nashville, Tenn., will be joining Poplar Bluff’s very own Kyle Richards, on stage for a night of Christmas music. The talent of these young musicians is going to make this a night to remember. These singer/songwriters have been achieving great things in and around Nashville and even on the NBC’s The Voice.

VIP packages are available for $25/ticket and include a meet and greet to include a cocktail hour prior to the show. Standard seating tickets are available for $10 each.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact Amanda Richards at 573-225-4262 or through email at amanda.richards75@yahoo.com.

