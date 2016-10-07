DNA evidence leads to arrest of Paducah man in 2015 Graves Co., KY burglary

DNA evidence gathered by police has helped them arrest a suspect in connection to a burglary in Graves Co., Kentucky in 2015.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on June 26, 2015 at 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a 911 call of a burglary at Hawkin’s Auto Parts on US 45 North.

Upon review of video, deputies could see the perpetrator break the glass out of a vending machine.

The offender then stuck his head inside and was seen cutting his head on a piece of glass.

Deputies found DNA evidence inside the vending machine that had been damaged.

The evidence was sent off to the Kentucky State Police Lab where it was tentatively identified to match a sample on file belonging to William McAlpin.

Deputies learned that McAlpin was incarcerated at the McCracken County Detention Center and went to question him.

He denied any involvement, but another DNA sample was obtained to confirm that McAlpin was the burglar.

That was also sent to the Kentucky State Lab where it was positively identified.

William McAlpin was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He was lodged at the McCracken County Detention Center.

