DNA evidence leads to arrest of Paducah man in 2015 Graves Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DNA evidence leads to arrest of Paducah man in 2015 Graves Co., KY burglary

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

DNA evidence gathered by police has helped them arrest a suspect in connection to a burglary in Graves Co., Kentucky in 2015.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on June 26, 2015 at 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a 911 call of a burglary at Hawkin’s Auto Parts on US 45 North.

Upon review of video, deputies could see the perpetrator break the glass out of a vending machine.

The offender then stuck his head inside and was seen cutting his head on a piece of glass.

Deputies found DNA evidence inside the vending machine that had been damaged.

The evidence was sent off to the Kentucky State Police Lab where it was tentatively identified to match a sample on file belonging to William McAlpin.

Deputies learned that McAlpin was incarcerated at the McCracken County Detention Center and went to question him.

He denied any involvement, but another DNA sample was obtained to confirm that McAlpin was the burglar.

That was also sent to the Kentucky State Lab where it was positively identified.

William McAlpin was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He was lodged at the McCracken County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly