State of IL takes in Central American children fleeing Hurricane Matthew

The State of Illinois is welcoming approximately 75 children who evacuated from Central America during Hurricane Matthew.

The unaccompanied minors will be arriving in Illinois from Florida following the emergency evacuation.

"We are grateful that the state of Illinois, through the hard work of Heartland Alliance, can offer these young children a temporary, safe home," Gov. Bruce Rauner said. " It is important that in a time of crisis we all remember to offer a helping hand. Our thoughts are with those in the storm's path. We are hoping for as little destruction as possible and are evaluating every way Illinois can further help our fellow states."

For the next 30 days, the children will remain under the guidance fo Heartland Alliance until they can safely return to Florida.

Heartland Alliance is an anti-poverty organization that seeks to address the root causes of poverty and danger, generate social change and inspire people to build better lives not only for themselves but for their communities. They offer support to refugees, migrants, victims of trafficking and other vulnerable populations facing discrimination or violence.

