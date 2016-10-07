Perry Co., MO students, bus driver treated after student uses pe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perry Co., MO students, bus driver treated after student uses pepper spray on bus

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media/KFVS) (Source: Raycom Media/KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One student was taken to the hospital and a bus driver and about 40 other students were given medical care at a Perry County school after pepper spray was dispersed by a child.

“An elementary student found a keychain canister of pepper spray, not in their home, before boarding school bus No. 20 this morning,” said Superintendent Andy Comstock. “The student did disperse the pepper spray as the school bus arrived on campus around 7:28 a.m., affecting the driver and students.”

All of the parents of the students on the bus have been contacted, and some students were picked up by parents. Nurse Yvonne Spears characterized all of the injuries as minor; one child was taken to the local emergency room by their parents to be evaluated.

Spears said that six children experienced either respiratory issues or itching following the incident. None of the students or driver were directly sprayed with the pepper spray. Students were washed at the nurse’s offices and many changed clothes before going to class.

“This was a case of a curious child who had no malicious intent,” Comstock said. “The child found the pepper spray, dispersed it onto the floor on the school bus, the windows were up, and the fumes affected everyone on the bus. The child was not trying to hurt anyone, but we have taken disciplinary action because this is a serious matter. The student is very upset that their action caused pain for their friends and bus driver.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in this incident, and our driver and staff acted quickly to help our children.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly