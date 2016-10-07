KY co-op crews head south to help after Hurricane Matthew

Linemen from Kentucky's Electric Cooperative are heading south to help with damage after Hurricane Matthew.

After requests sent ahead of the storm by co-ops in Florida and South Carolina, nine Kentucky electric co-ops are sending workers to provide manpower and help.

More than 80 co-op linemen left on Friday morning, October 7, traveling to South Carolina and the area between Gainsville and Jacksonville, Fla. as part of a staging effort.

Prior to the storm, affected co-ops will often ask for out-of-state crews to travel to the area. Workers are then called depending on the severity of the destruction and the path of the storm.

