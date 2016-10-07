State of Missouri to help with hurricane relief efforts

An environmental debris specialist from Missouri will help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida.

That specialist will help coordinate teams to safely remove and dispose of debris that contains hazardous materials.

“From floods to tornadoes to blizzards and drought, Missourians are all too familiar with natural disasters, and we have greatly appreciated the help given to us during those tough times,” Gov. Nixon said. “The people of Missouri have lent a hand to our fellow Americans on many occasions before, and we are gladly doing so again to help the people of Florida.”

The specialist will head to Florida next week.

According to Governor Nixon, some other offers of assistance have been made and other emergency response personnel may be deployed to the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.