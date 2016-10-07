Police look for men who robbed 76-year-old victim in Steele - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police look for men who robbed 76-year-old victim in Steele

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Steele Police Department Facebook)
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Steele are looking for the men responsible for robbing a 76-year-old man at a gas station on Thursday, October 6.

According to Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, the victim was pumping gas when a man approached him and said that a man on the back parking lot had won a lot of money and was giving it away.

The victim went to the area where he was approached by several other men who convinced him to play a card game.

Stanfield said the men told the victim it would cost $100 to play, and when the man got his wallet out, one of the suspects grabbed the wallet and stole a substantial amount of cash before walking away.

According to Stanfield, a very similar incident happened earlier in the day in Matthews, Missouri.

If you have any information about this crime or about the suspects, you are asked to call Steele Police at 573-695-3411.

