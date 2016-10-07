Carterville, IL police to hold 'Chat with the Chief' event

The Carterville Police Department will have their first “Chat with the Chief” event Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Carterville Police Chief Heather Reno and members of the department will be on hand to meet informally with the public at the Carterville Community Center.

This event will give citizens the opportunity to provide feedback to the department and ask any questions regarding the department.

There will be no speeches and there is no agenda.

This will give the public a chance to sit down one-on-one to exchange ideas and thoughts with the department.

Chief Reno is looking forward to meeting with the citizens in an informal setting and hopes this is the first of many to come.

This “Chat with the Chief” event is sponsored by the Carterville Area Rotary Club and light refreshments will be provided.

