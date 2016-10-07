SIU-Carbondale Homecoming Blood Drive

The 7th annual SIU Homecoming Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, October 18, from noon to 6 p.m. in Carbondale.

The Red Cross and blood drive organizers are hoping to collect 250 pints.

There will be three locations on campus for students, alumni, faculty and visitors to donate: The Student Center on Lincoln Drive, Grinnell Hall on East Campus and Lentz Hall on West Campus.

Donors will receive a specially designed Homecoming Blood Drive T-shirt, while supplies last.

You can schedule an appointment to donate by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

