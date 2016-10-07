Money Monday: don't wait to book holiday travel

Thanksgiving may be several weeks away, but if you wait even just a week longer to book your holiday travel, you'll be missing out on the best airfare prices for this busy and expensive travel season.

Airfare analysts say October 5th through October 12th is best time to purchase flights for Christmas, because tickets are usually cheapest about 80 days before the holiday.

You can afford to wait a bit before purchasing Thanksgiving flights, but be sure to book by the end of October to snag the lowest prices.

The rules of booking a holiday flight are easy:

When you see a cheap flight, buy it.

Avoid the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving if you can.

You can save big if your schedule allows travel on Thanksgiving day.

Keep in mind Christmas is on a Sunday this year...so flying anytime the week before will be at a premium. So will the Monday after the holiday.

Flying this year will be cheaper than ever. Flights around Thanksgiving are reportedly down nearly 8%, and Christmas flights are down 12% from last year.

But more people will be crowding those airports. According to a 2016 Orbitz Holiday Travel study, 72% of consumers say they will travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and/or New Year's. That's up 1% from the 2015 holiday season.

