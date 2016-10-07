Ameren Illinois called off after request for assistance in Hurricane Matthew's path

It will be business as usual for about 150 Ameren Illinois Employees who thought they would be headed to Florida today.

According to Brian Bretsch, On Thursday Ameren Illinois was asked to send any available employees to help assist with power outage concerns caused by Hurricane Matthew.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, Ameren gathered about 150 employees all over the Illinois service area that would have caravaned down to Lake City, Florida.

They planned to leave at noon on Friday and stay in Florida for a week to 10 days.

However, early Friday Ameren Illinois was called off because the path of Hurricane Matthew had moved slightly.

Bretsch says Ameren Illinois doesn't get called out often.

The last time employees were dispatched was during Superstorm Sandy.

Bretsch says Ameren Illinois is glad to help because utility companies in other areas are ready to assist when storms hit the Heartland.

Matthew knocked out power for more than 95,000 Floridians by early Friday morning, Florida Power and Light said, but some of those customers have already had their power restored, and about 15,000 workers are in place to restore the power as soon as it is safe to do so. Florida Power and Light said that more outages are expected as the storm moves north.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.