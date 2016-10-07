Gov. Nixon congratulates Richland High School for national award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Nixon congratulates Richland High School for national award

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Governor Nixon made a trip to the Bootheel on Friday to congratulate Richland High School for a national award.

The school was recognized as a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

During an all-school assembly, Nixon congratulated students, teachers and administrators for their work.

Nixon also visited two classroom during his trip.

"The leaders only do as well as the troops that follow," Nixon said. "And in this situation the support of the community has been vitally important and these kids willing to step up 100% graduation rate, attendance rates way over the top, almost 50% of the kids going to community college, thats not even counting the four years. This is a school thats performing well and deserves this national status."

Administrators now plan to accept the official blue ribbon award in Washington, DC along with 8 students randomly picked by Gov. Nixon.

