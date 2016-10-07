Freebie Friday: Concert, beer, seasonal fun and more

Here are some free or nearly free things for you on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016:

FREE CONCERT

Beer, Blues & Brats will all take center stage on the Great Lawn at Discovery Park of America in Union City, TN. You’ll get a chance to taste a variety of beers, mouth-watering brats and live blues music. It kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8th. Admission is free. CLICK HERE for more information.

FREE BEER OR CHIPS & SALSA

Trick-Art-Treat with the Cape Arts Council’s First Friday event! Visit seven participating locations, get them to stamp your First Friday card and get a FREE fall or pumpkin beer from the Broadway Biergarten (818 Broadway St.) OR FREE chips and salsa with the purchase of a drink and entrée from Burrito-Ville (913 Broadway Street). There will be other fun things to do in Downtown Cape Girardeau, too. For more information, click here.

FREE BREAKFAST COOKIES

You can get some free Bevita breakfast cookies with Kroger's Free Friday Download. For today only you can download an eCoupon for one FREE BelVita Breakfast Biscuits (8.8 oz., any variety). The eCoupon is only available to download today, But you have until October 23rd to redeem it. To download the coupon, click here.

FREE E-BOOKS

October means it's cool, snuggle weather and if you have a Kindle, Amazon is offering hundreds of free kindle book downloads. You can also read them on a PC or smartphone too!

For more information, click here.

FREE MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTIONS

Rewards Survey is offering free subscriptions to a number of popular magazines, including Allure, SELF, GQ, InStyle, Dwell, Travel + Leisure - free for a whole year.

To sign up, click here.

FREE HEALTH SCREENING

On October 8th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sam's Club members can get a free health screening. This screening includes glucose, total cholesterol, risk ratio, blood pressure, body fat percentage, vision, and hearing. We recommend calling theSam's Club location you plan on visiting ahead of time to verify they are participating.

FREE MUSIC AND FALL COLORS

Enjoy a scenic fall day of beauty and music at Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, IL for “Fall Colors at the Cross”. The grounds will be open from 8:00 a.m. until dark Saturday, October 8th, and The Old Time Way band will play on the lawn from 4-8 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

UNION COUNTY COLOR FEST

A number of towns and businesses are taking advantage of the autumn leaves to get you out and about for Color Fest on Saturday, October 8th. There are weiner dog races, wine tastings, craft sales and rummage sales, to name just a few events. Most are free, and some ask for a small donation or cover charge. Click here for a complete list.

JACKSON OKTOBERFEST

Come to the Courthouse Square on October 8 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. for craft beers, German-style food and free live music. Click here for everything you need to know.

OKTOBERFEST AT DIEBOLDS

Along with all the seasonal fun, there will be craft vendors, car show, and a pumpkin decorating contest. Kids bring your decorating kits, and you’ll get a pumpkin to car for free. Have some fall fun at Diebold’s Orchards from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th.

