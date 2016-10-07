FIRST ALERT: A strong 'early fall' cold front is moving in, mean - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: A strong 'early fall' cold front is moving in, meaning you'll need a jacket for Heartland Football Friday

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

This morning will look much like the rest of the week, but big changes are coming. By the time you head out for Heartland Football Friday, temps will have dropped considerably enough that you’ll need a jacket. The cold front bringing in cooler temps will also blow in gusty winds. FIRST ALERT: Once the cold front moves through, this weekend looks nice and fall-like.

Making Headlines:

Making landfall: Heavy rainfall and tropical force winds were felt as Hurricane Matthew moved north along Florida’s east coast early Friday morning. Evacuations have been ordered for almost 2 million people in the path of the Category 3 hurricane, as it threatens to be one of the most dangerous storms in recent history.

In custody: A man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Poplar Bluff that left one person injured, according to police. The Poplar Bluff Police Department located Guy Michael Conner II, 26, soon after sending out an alert that investigators were searching for him and that he could be armed and dangerous.

Never forgotten: Hundreds of people gathered late Thursday night to remember and show support for officer Blake Snyder. He died after being shot while responding to a call in St. Louis County Thursday morning. The suspect, 18-year-old Trenton Forster, has been charged with the murder.

