"Shred and Med Disposal Day" planned in Jackson Co., IL

A "Shred and Med Disposal Day" is planned in Murphysboro, IL for Saturday, October 22.

The free event is put on by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, DataLock, and the Jackson County Health Department.

The public is invited to shred confidential documents and safely dispose of unwanted medication at the Jackson County Health Department on Health Department Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Documents accepted include things like old tax returns, insurance papers, and receipts. Medications accepted include pills, creams, and patches.

Liquids, needles, and inhalers will not be accepted.

Flu shots will also be available in the building during the event.

For more information, visit www.recyclejacksoncounty.org or call (618) 684-3143, ext. 128.

