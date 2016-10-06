CAUGHT! Man in custody in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting that injured 1

A man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Poplar Bluff that left one person injured, according to police.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department located Guy Michael Conner II, 26, soon after sending out an alert that investigators were searching for him and that he could be armed and dangerous.

Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

No word yet on the identity of the victim or the extent of their injuries.

A tip call from someone who saw the KFVS breaking news alert helped lead police to Conner.

