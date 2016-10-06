Heartland Cooks: Candice & Liam's Easy Venison Steak

Candice Davis with the Missouri Department of Conservation shares her family recipes for easy venison steaks.

Deer season is under way in the Heartland and Candice Davis of the Missouri Department of Conservation is ready to hunt!

Candice said she and her 13-year-old son Liam love spending time together in the woods during youth deer season, but she said they like cooking up their harvest even more.

It’s become a point of pride for Liam to cook his own venison steaks. Candice said he uses two recipes that are so easy, he’s been cooking venison steaks since he was just nine years old.

Before you cook your venison using either recipe Candice said you should always soak the steaks for 12 hours in water, and then another 12 hours in milk.

Breaded Venison Steaks

Ingredients:

2 lbs venison steak (sliced thin)

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder (or to taste)

Canola oil

Directions:

Prepare venison by soaking pieces in water and milk for 12 hours each.

Tenderize meat with mallet or meat tenderizer.

Mix all dry ingredients in a medium bowl.

Coat tenderized venison pieces well with flour mixture.

Pre-heat enough oil to cover the bottom of a skillet over medium heat.

Fry venison for two minutes per side or until golden brown. If juices run red, continue to cook for another 30 seconds.

Coke Soaked Venison

Ingredients:

2 lbs venison steak (sliced thin)

2/3 cups Coca Cola

1 teaspoon browning seasoning sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon garlic salt

2 Tablespoons butter

Directions:

Prepare venison by soaking pieces in water and milk for 12 hours each.

Tenderize meat with mallet or meat tenderizer.

Soak venison for 30 minutes in soda mixture.

Pre-heat two tablespoons of butter in a skillet over medium heat.

Fry venison for two minutes per side until browned. If juices run red, continue to cook for another 30 seconds.

For more wild game recipes - check out the Missouri Department of Conservation's website at mdc.mo.gov/recipes.

