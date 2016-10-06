Hayti woman seriously hurt in crash

A Hayti woman was seriously hurt in a Wednesday evening Pemiscot County crash.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a car driven by Jann Guinn ran off the southbound lane of Interstate 55 near the 18 mile marker around 6:00 p.m. The car then struck 20 posts of median barrier cable.

Guinn, 61, was flown to Memphis for treatment. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to an online crash report.

The vehicle was heavily damaged.

