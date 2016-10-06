Cape Girardeau Co. health dept. held flu immunization clinic

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department kicked off its fight against the flu on Thursday, October 6.

The health department held an immunization clinic on Thursday at the Osage Centre.

The public health director said there are changes if you've been avoiding immunizations due to an egg allergy.

"In the past, if someone had an allergy to eggs, they really needed to check with their physicians before they ever got a flu shot and maybe they couldn't get a flu shot, but this year there is a product, a flu vaccine, that folks that are allergic to eggs they can receive the flu vaccine," Director Jane Wernsman said.

The immunizations are available on a walk-in basis at the health department starting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

